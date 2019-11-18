Home States Telangana

Defying action plans on air pollution to cost Telangana government dearly

The State has just five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations as against the requirement of 22 in 14 cities. 

Published: 18th November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disregarding the persistent problem of air pollution will now cost the State government dearly. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has drafted a plan to levy penalties, ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 55 lakh per month, on states that do not stick to the timelines of commitments formulated in the action plans for non-attainment cities, as part of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). 

As part of an ongoing case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the NCAP, the CPCB on Friday submitted a compliance report of various directions issued by the NGT in August this year. 

It may be mentioned here that the CPCB had identified 122 cities where city action plans have been prepared as part of NCAP to bring down air pollution levels. In Telangana, three cities were identified, namely Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Sangareddy. One of the directions issued earlier by the NGT was that the CPCB should come up with a plan for environmental compensation in case the commitments made in city action plans were not adhered to. 

The CPCB prepared an environmental compensation regime for the non-attainment cities, based on their population, and a timeline of commitments. As part of this regime, Hyderabad falls in the category of cities having population above 50 lakh.

The environmental compensation set by CPCB for this category of city is Rs 35 lakh per month (if a target set to be achieved within six months is not achieved in the committed timeline) or Rs 55 lakh per month (if a target set to be achieved within five years is not achieved before the set timeline). 

The report also gave out other details including lack of air quality monitoring stations in Telangana. The State has just five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations as against the requirement of 22 in 14 cities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Central Pollution Control Board National Clean Air Programme Telangana government Air pollution
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp