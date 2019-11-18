Defying action plans on air pollution to cost Telangana government dearly

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disregarding the persistent problem of air pollution will now cost the State government dearly. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has drafted a plan to levy penalties, ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 55 lakh per month, on states that do not stick to the timelines of commitments formulated in the action plans for non-attainment cities, as part of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

As part of an ongoing case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the NCAP, the CPCB on Friday submitted a compliance report of various directions issued by the NGT in August this year.

It may be mentioned here that the CPCB had identified 122 cities where city action plans have been prepared as part of NCAP to bring down air pollution levels. In Telangana, three cities were identified, namely Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Sangareddy. One of the directions issued earlier by the NGT was that the CPCB should come up with a plan for environmental compensation in case the commitments made in city action plans were not adhered to.

The CPCB prepared an environmental compensation regime for the non-attainment cities, based on their population, and a timeline of commitments. As part of this regime, Hyderabad falls in the category of cities having population above 50 lakh.

The environmental compensation set by CPCB for this category of city is Rs 35 lakh per month (if a target set to be achieved within six months is not achieved in the committed timeline) or Rs 55 lakh per month (if a target set to be achieved within five years is not achieved before the set timeline).

The report also gave out other details including lack of air quality monitoring stations in Telangana. The State has just five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations as against the requirement of 22 in 14 cities.