Four die as car crashes into auto in Telangana's Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Four persons, including two women, were killed in a road accident that occurred near Tana Kalan village under the Yedapalli police station limits in Nizamabad district on Sunday.

The four persons have been identified as J Gangamani (60), A Balamani (60), K Sailu (70), and Ch Sailu (65). The bodies of the victims were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. One person, identified as Sheikh Ahmed, who received serious injuries in the accident was rushed to Hyderabad in an ambulance for treatment.

Police officials informed that all the deceased belonged to Jankampet village. They were returning in an auto from the Ali Sagar Dargah located in Kurnapalli village, close to their native village. A car that was travelling at high speed from the opposite direction, rammed the auto.