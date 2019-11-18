Home States Telangana

Four die as car crashes into auto in Telangana's Nizamabad

Police officials said that the deceased were returning in an auto from the Ali Sagar Dargah located in Kurnapalli village, close to their native village.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Four persons, including two women, were killed in a road accident that occurred near Tana Kalan village under the Yedapalli police station limits in Nizamabad district on Sunday. 

The four persons have been identified as J Gangamani (60), A Balamani (60), K Sailu (70), and Ch Sailu (65). The bodies of the victims were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. One person, identified as Sheikh Ahmed, who received serious injuries in the accident was rushed to Hyderabad in an ambulance for treatment. 

Police officials informed that all the deceased belonged to Jankampet village. They were returning in an auto from the Ali Sagar Dargah located in Kurnapalli village, close to their native village. A car that was travelling at high speed from the opposite direction, rammed the auto.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
telangana accident Nizamabad Yedapalli police
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp