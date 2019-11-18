Government tapping phones of Opposition leaders: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Sunday alleged that the State government is suppressing the dissenting voices by tapping telephones of the Opposition leaders and sincere bureaucrats.

Sanjay said that the government is spreading a conspiracy theory against him as he is fighting for disqualification of Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar Reddy.

The BJP leader alleged that the latter had flouted election norms.

“The government is viewing questioning as a crime, and coming after whoever is raising their voice. It’s very unfortunate to stoop to such a level of character assassination of a sincere IAS officer and Karimnagar District Collector like Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The TRS’s attempt to create conspiracy theory by making doctored audio tapes has backfired,” Karimnagar MP said.

On Saturday, an audio clip, wherein Karimnagar Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed was allegedly heard assuring Bandi Sanjay Kumar that Gangula Kamalakar would be disqualified for exceeding the poll expenditure, was circulated.