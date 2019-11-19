Home States Telangana

Better infrastructure can fit 75 per cent more patients in Telangana PHCs, hospitals

A NITI Aayog report intends to prepare a road-map to build a healthcare system for those belonging to the middle class, and will exclude those who are already covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Published: 19th November 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NITI Aayog’s ‘Health Systems for New India- 2019’ report released on Monday has claimed that PHCs and district hospitals in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can accommodate 75 per cent more patients, provided that the infrastructure is more efficient.

The report intends to prepare a road-map to build a healthcare system for those belonging to the middle class, and will exclude those who are already covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme that caters to the bottom  40 per cent of the population.

While explaining the relative efficiency of a sample of public sector healthcare facilities, the report took into consideration six states, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and mentions that, “If facilities operated at the level of the most efficient facilities in the sample, district hospitals could accommodate around 25 per cent (Gujarat) to over 75 per cent (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) more patients. These results show that even moderate efficiency gains could reap major returns with better use of resources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NITI Aayog Telangana medical infrastructure Telangana hospital Ayushman Bharat
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp