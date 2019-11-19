Telangana is only State with production-level blockchain projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is the only State in the country where production-level blockchain projects are being done, JA Chowdary, the Chairman of Indian Blockchain Standards Committee said on Monday. "Although other States are taking up blockchain, their projects are in the ‘proof of concept’ stage," he added.

Chowdary, who was speaking at the inauguration of the five-day conference on Global Blockchain Standards in the city, said, "Today, Telangana is the only State where production stage blockchain implementation happens in the government. More than 92 per cent of the blockchain implementations in the country is in proof of concept stage."

The IT advisor for the Tamil Nadu government, he lauded Telangana Principal Secretary of IT, Jayesh Ranjan, for taking blockchain to the highest levels in India while the country was at a ‘nascent stage’ of implementing the technology.

Ranjan stated that the State government was ahead not just in the number of blockchain use cases, but also in the range of sectors where it was being implemented. As of now, the State has three production blockchain projects.