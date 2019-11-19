Home States Telangana

Telangana Legislative Assembly is now plastic-free zone

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced that plastic materials will not be used in the Assembly precincts and items like plastic bottles will be replaced with those made from eco-friendly material.

Published: 19th November 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy speaks during the meeting

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy speaks during the meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At the meeting of the Legislative Committee on Environment and Wildlife Conservation on Monday, the Telangana Assembly precincts were declared plastic-free. During the meeting convened at the Assembly, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced that plastic materials will not be used in the Assembly precincts and items like plastic bottles will be replaced with those made from eco-friendly material, like glass.

In the meeting, which lasted for close to four hours was attended by senior officials from the forest and irrigation departments, as well as the State pollution control board. It was pointed out that despite good rains this year leading to many waterbodies getting filled to the brim, the condition of waterbodies in the Manjira river basin is distraught.

The Speaker highlighted the need for taking up various water-conservation measures through forestry in the Manjira river basin, by utilising CAMPA funds that were just released by the Central government to Telangana.

Man-animal conflict

The meeting also witnessed discussions on the issue of man-animal conflict in certain parts of the State due to monkeys and wild boar from forest areas venturing into human habitations and destroying agricultural fields. It was stressed that morefruit trees need to be grown in forests as part of forest regeneration under the Telangana ku Haritha Haram scheme to ensure that the monkeys stay inside the forests.

Although the forest regeneration measures are being taken up in sanctuaries, it was pointed out that measures need to be taken up to ensure there is a rise in number of wild animals in the sanctuaries. The need for ensuring higher survival rate of saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram was also stressed during the meeting.

The need for increasing the number of sewage as well as the industrial effluent treatment plants in the State was also stressed in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana plastic free Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Telangana Legislative Assembly
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp