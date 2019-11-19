Telangana RTC stir: Staff who rejoined still await September salary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 300-odd employees who had joined back duties for TSRTC have still not received their salaries for September. These employees had trickled back to work over the course of the 45 days of the strike.

However, it is learnt that these employees are yet to receive their salary for September, when they had actually reported to work. At present, there are roughly 1,500 staff in RTC and the wage bill is nearly Rs 7 crore.

Senior officials speaking to Express said that due to them joining on different days in October and November, it was taking time to process their salaries, however, it would be released at the earliest. It must be recalled that it was due to the non-payment of salaries for September that several employees were put under extreme financial burden, and were forced to report to work in order to make ends meet.

Another senior official added that several employees who joined back, withdrew their joining letters. "Some employees had given us letters showing intent to join, however, only half of them reported to work. Even those who reported, stopped coming to work owing to pressure from colleagues," said the officials.