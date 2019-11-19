Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC stir: Staff who rejoined still await September salary

At present, there are roughly 1,500 staff in RTC and the wage bill is nearly Rs 7 crore.

Published: 19th November 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Akbar paints in support of the RTC strike at Subdaraiah Vignanam Kendram on Monday

Artist Akbar paints in support of the RTC strike at Subdaraiah Vignanam Kendram on Monday| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 300-odd employees who had joined back duties for TSRTC have still not received their salaries for September. These employees had trickled back to work over the course of the 45 days of the strike.

However, it is learnt that these employees are yet to receive their salary for September, when they had actually reported to work. At present, there are roughly 1,500 staff in RTC and the wage bill is nearly Rs 7 crore.

Senior officials speaking to Express said that due to them joining on different days in October and November, it was taking time to process their salaries, however, it would be released at the earliest. It must be recalled that it was due to the non-payment of salaries for September that several employees were put under extreme financial burden, and were forced to report to work in order to make ends meet.

Another senior official added that several employees who joined back, withdrew their joining letters. "Some employees had given us letters showing intent to join, however, only half of them reported to work. Even those who reported, stopped coming to work owing to pressure from colleagues," said the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC strike Telangana RTC stir Telangana bus strike TSRTC staff salary TSRTC September salary
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp