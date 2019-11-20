Home States Telangana

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao assures all support to Singapore investors

The minister and the Singapore delegation discuss the steps to be taken to boost trade relations between Telangana and Singapore.

Published: 20th November 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao with a Singaporean delegation in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Minister KT Rama Rao with a Singaporean delegation in Hyderabad on Tuesday| Twitter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday promised that the State government would extend all support to Singapore investors to invest in Telangana. 

When a delegation, led by Singapore Consul General in Chennai Pong Kok Tian, called on Rama Rao here, the minister said that the trade relations of Telangana with Singapore would be further strengthened. Rama Rao and the Singapore delegation discussed various issues which would help in strengthening the trade relations between Telangana and Singapore.

Stating that several Singapore-based companies have already opened shop in Telangana and are successfully continuing their operations, Rama Rao told Pong Kok Tian that the State would use the expertise of Singapore in various sectors, especially IT, e-training, pharma, urban infrastructure and tourism sectors. The consul general too agreed to cooperate with the Telangana in all these sectors. 

Rama Rao mentioned that the world’s biggest integrated Pharma City is coming up in Hyderabad and Singapore’s Surbana Jurong was preparing the master plan for the same. Highlighting the State’s industrial policy, TS-iPASS, which is a single-window clearance initiative for investors, he stated that Telangana has been consistently ranked in the top bracket for  ease of doing business in the country. 

Stating that Telangana has been transformed into a favourite destination for global companies in the past five years, he said that the State government would provide all assistance to the companies which are interested in setting up their facilities in the State. 

During the interaction, Rama Rao also proposed for a meeting with the heads of Singapore companies who were looking for opportunities to invest in Telangana. The minister requested the consul general to visit Telangana’s industrial parks and incubators such as T-Hub to understand the ecosystem in the State. 

