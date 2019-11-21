Home States Telangana

Fate of 200 engineering colleges afiliated to JNTU Hyderabad hangs in balance

The colleges are  under scrutiny for construction in catchment areas of reservoirs and usage of urban land in surplus.
 

Published: 21st November 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fate of 200 engineering colleges affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad hangs in balance as the university issued notice to the colleges directing them to submit their land and building approval plan documents issued by competent authorities for scrutiny, to the All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE). 

According to a letter sent by the AICTE chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe to Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi earlier this year, 238 institutions from the State were under scrutiny for failing in three categories - violation of GO 111 prohibiting construction in the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, usage of Bhoodan /Urban land surplus and other issues.

ALSO READ| Blockchain tech to be used for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad certificates

Of these institutions under scrutiny, 200 are engineering colleges affiliated to the JNTU Hyderabad. 
However, the State government had written to the Central government twice, requesting for an extension of one year each time, to which the Central government had agreed.

The two-year extension granted by the Central government will end with academic year 2019-20 and before that AICTE will have to scrutinise land documents of the colleges, check which institute is complying with the rules and grant affiliation to colleges that are complying with the rules. As a result, JNTU Hyderabad wrote to all engineering colleges under scrutiny to send the required land and building plan documents to the AICTE soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University JNTU Hyderabad colleges AICTE JNTU land usage
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp