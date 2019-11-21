Fate of 200 engineering colleges afiliated to JNTU Hyderabad hangs in balance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fate of 200 engineering colleges affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad hangs in balance as the university issued notice to the colleges directing them to submit their land and building approval plan documents issued by competent authorities for scrutiny, to the All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE).

According to a letter sent by the AICTE chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe to Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi earlier this year, 238 institutions from the State were under scrutiny for failing in three categories - violation of GO 111 prohibiting construction in the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs, usage of Bhoodan /Urban land surplus and other issues.

Of these institutions under scrutiny, 200 are engineering colleges affiliated to the JNTU Hyderabad.

However, the State government had written to the Central government twice, requesting for an extension of one year each time, to which the Central government had agreed.

The two-year extension granted by the Central government will end with academic year 2019-20 and before that AICTE will have to scrutinise land documents of the colleges, check which institute is complying with the rules and grant affiliation to colleges that are complying with the rules. As a result, JNTU Hyderabad wrote to all engineering colleges under scrutiny to send the required land and building plan documents to the AICTE soon.