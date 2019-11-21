Free WiFi across 574 stations in South Central Railways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has extended free high-speed WiFi facility to 574 station, becoming the second railway zone in the country to do so. The plan has been implemented with the help of RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL), which is a subsidiary of the Indian railways.

Free WiFi services to rail users are being provided under the ‘Rail Wire’ brand - the retail broadband initiative of RailTel, and is accessible to any user with a smartphone device.

The provision of free WiFi had been started by the SCR at Secunderabad station in 2015, and within a span of four years, the facility was extended in phases from nine stations in 2016 to 574 stations in 2019. The provision was started at small stations located in rural areas to encourage people to use digital technology. In Gollapalli, teachers from a government school educate their students through the WiFi available at the station.