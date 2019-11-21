Narrow escape for passengers as RTC bus collides with truck in Telangana's Jangaon

By Express News Service

JANGAON : Five passengers had a miraculous escape after the TSRTC bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck here on Wednesday. The incident happened close to Pembarthy village in Jangaon district on the Hyderabad- Warangal road.

The bus was travelling from the capital city to Hanamkonda. Both drivers were seriously injured and five others sustained minor injuries. The injured persons were shifted to Government Area Hospital in Jangaon.

The incident led to a traffic jam for over two kilometers on the National Highway 163. According to the police, the TSRTC bus belonged to the Bhupalpally depot in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and was being driven by a temporary driver in view of the ongoing RTC strike.

When contacted, Jangaon town Inspector D Mallesh said that the TSRTC driver, who was on the right side of the road, suddenly lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) against the temporary RTC bus driver.