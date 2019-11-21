Home States Telangana

Narrow escape for passengers as RTC bus collides with truck in Telangana's Jangaon

The incident happened close to Pembarthy village in Jangaon district on the Hyderabad- Warangal road and led to a traffic jam for over two kilometers on the National Highway 163.

Published: 21st November 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

The TSRTC bus that collided with a truck at Pembarthy village in Jangaon on Wednesday

The TSRTC bus that collided with a truck at Pembarthy village in Jangaon on Wednesday

By Express News Service

JANGAON : Five passengers had a miraculous escape after the TSRTC bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck here on Wednesday. The incident happened close to Pembarthy village in Jangaon district on the Hyderabad- Warangal road. 

The bus was travelling from the capital city to Hanamkonda. Both drivers were seriously injured and five others sustained minor injuries. The injured persons were shifted to Government Area Hospital in Jangaon.

The incident led to a traffic jam for over two kilometers on the National Highway 163. According to the police, the TSRTC bus belonged to the Bhupalpally depot in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and was being driven by a temporary driver in view of the ongoing RTC strike.

When contacted, Jangaon town Inspector D Mallesh said that the TSRTC driver, who was on the right side of the road, suddenly lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279  (Rash driving or riding on a public way) against the temporary RTC bus driver. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana bus accident NH 163 Jangaon Hanamkonda TSRTC bus collison
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp