Opposition party leaders in Telangana seek Governor's intervention on RTC issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the 47th day of the TSRTC strike, leaders of opposition parties including Congress, TDP and BJP met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and sought her intervention on the strike. They submitted a memorandum of demands and asked her to help the distressed citizens employees of RTC whose please have been rejected by the government.

They said that though the workers unions have been ready for negotiations and even kept aside their demand for merger, however, the government has not tried to talk and hear them out. They further urged her to try and facilitate negotiations not just to resolve the demands, but also to preserve the public transport system in Telangana. The memorandum also highlighted how one affidavit given by an RTC official to the High Court has stated that political parties were influencing the worker’s unions.