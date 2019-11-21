PIL on TSRTC employee suicides based on assumptions: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government urged the High Court to dismiss the PIL filed by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi which alleges that the government has not stopped suicides and heart attacks of TSRTC employees and for not considering their demands and for payment of wages. It said that the PIL is filed based on assumptions and presumptions which are not tenable.

As for the alleged suicides and deaths due to heart attacks, it is a matter to be ascertained by the investigating authorities and such incidences cannot be permitted to be given the impression as sought to be projected by the petitioner who is trying to malign the government by making bold allegations, it noted.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the government, represented by chief secretary SK Joshi, filed counter affidavit in the PIL, seeking to declare the alleged inaction of the authorities as violative of principles of natural justice.

Joshi, in the counter affidavit, stated that the matter referred by the petitioner is an industrial dispute and the same has been directed to be disposed of by the labour commissioner in accordance with the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 within two weeks. As per the court directions, the labour commissioner will take further steps.