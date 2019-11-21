Home States Telangana

Slain Telangana gangster Nayeem’s sister Saleema Begum arrested for extortion

In 2007, Saleema had illegally occupied six acres of land and constructed a township which was later christened as ‘London Township’.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sister of slain gangster Nayeem was arrested by Bhongir police on Wednesday for her alleged role in 28 cases of land grabbing and extortion.

According to police, Saleema Begum (53), a resident of Bhongir town, occupied several agriculture lands, house plots, and shops. She had occupied the immovable property before Nayeem’s death, and used to maintain a gang who would help her with the land grabbing.

In 2007, Saleema had illegally occupied six acres of land and constructed a township which was later christened as ‘London Township’. Subsequently, she also grabbed a land parcel of 9.06 acres from an individual by using threats. She had also committed similar crimes at Bhongir, Shamshabad, Shad Nagar, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Korutla, Aleru, Narsingi, Pahadi Shareef, and Adibatla.

The police nabbed after they received credible information of her movements in Bhongir town.  In May, Bhongir police had arrested another sister of Nayeem and her husband under similar charges.

