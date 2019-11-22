Citizenship row: TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh files writ plea challenging Home Ministry’s order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, representing Vemulawada Assembly segment in Karimnagar, on Thursday filed a writ petition before the Telangana High Court, challenging the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs which declared that he ceased to be a citizen of India.

On Wednesday (Nov 20), the Ministry, in its order, said, “Under Section 10 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the competent authority decides that Ramesh Channamaneni ceases to be a citizen of India. It is not conducive to public good that Ramesh continues to be a citizen of India.”

It was alleged that he has obtained the Indian citizenship fraudulently by placing fictitious and false documents before the Home Ministry. He has now moved the High Court for relief. The TRS MLA, in his petition, submitted that he has placed plenty of uncontrovertible facts, which establishes that he has always acted and conducted himself in the best interests of the public.

However, the same has been willfully and blatantly ignored by the Ministry and has illegally deprived him of his citizenship which is contrary to Section 10(3) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Since he has already surrendered his German citizenship, deprivation of his Indian citizenship will now make him stateless.

The under secretary to Government of India has not taken into consideration the order passed earlier by the High Court, wherein it had clearly stated that the review authority has not considered the petitioner’s case under Section 10(3) of the Act, mandatory under the provisions of Citizenship Act, he pointed out.Ramesh further stated that the order of the ministry clearly demonstrates its motive to ensure that he should not hold the post of an MLA.

Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs, State principal secretary to home and others concerned are named as the respondents. The matter will come up for hearing on Friday.Meanwhile, complainant Adi Srinivas, who raked up the citizenship row of Ramesh, has filed caveat petition before the High Court with a plea to serve notice to his counsel V Ravi Kiran Rao before passing any exparte orders in the petition filed by Ramesh.