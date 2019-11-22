Home States Telangana

Mid Manair Dam has become Telangana's water junction: State Planning Board

As of today, the 10 tmc of water is stored in the reservoir and it will be filled to its full capacity of 26 tmc by next year.

Published: 22nd November 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar inspects the Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday

State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar inspects the Mid Manair Dam in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) has now become a water junction of Telangana, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said that the reservoir will be filled to capacity by next year.

Speaking to the media, after inspecting and performing pooja at the project site along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Vinod Kumar said: "The water level in the reservoir was kept low as per the advice of the experts. It is being filled up gradually.As of today, the 10 tmc of water is stored in the reservoir and it will be filled to its full capacity of 26 tmc by next year. "

Referring to the ‘unnecessary controversy’ created by the opposition parties over the seepage in the bund, Vinod Kumar said that "its an attempt by the opposition to malign the TRS government".

“There was no seepage. There was some loose soil and slush in a small area which was spotted by the engineers. Experts from NIT Warangal, New Delhi and retired engineers were invited to look into the issue and based on their suggestions, the issue was solved and the earthen bund was strengthen,” he said.

MLA Ravishankar, meanwhile, said that thanks to the irrigation projects launched by the State government, the workers who migrated to the Gulf countries in search of employment are now returning to their villages and resuming cultivation.

