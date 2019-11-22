TRS MPs seek rapid rail connectivity from Andhra Pradesh capital to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS MPs on Thursday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to establish rapid rail connectivity from the new capital of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad and other cities in Telangana.

They have also asked him to set up a rail coach factory near Kazipet and improve rail connectivity in the State as assured under the AP Reorganisation Act. The TRS MPs, including TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and party’s floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao, met the railway minister in Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on pending issues of the State.

In their memorandum, the TRS MPs stated that the State government had already earmarked requisite land and infrastructure facilities to establish a railway coach factory at Kazipet. “Kazipet junction is deemed a gateway to south and north India. It was viable to carve a separate division,” they said. The TRS delegation also wanted the Union minister to provide basic amenities to passengers and fixing CCTV cameras at some important railway stations.