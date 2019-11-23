BJP MPs from Telangana urge Centre to intervene in TSRTC issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP MPs from Telangana met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of State for Labour Santhosh Kumar Gangawar in Delhi on Friday and sought their intervention in the ongoing TSRTC employees strike issue. MPs Bandi Sanjay, Soyam Bapu Rao and D Aravind raised the remittance of Provident Fund issue with Union Labour Minister Santhosh Kumar Gangawar.

The MPs said that the TSRTC management is not responding to the notice from Telangana Region Employees Provident Fund Organisation against the pending dues of Rs 80 crore for the month of August.

“As the State government is adamantly sitting tight not to invite the employees’ unions for negotiations, the demands of TSRTC employees remained unsolved.

The demand from EPO calling for clearing the EPF dues is an offence under the EPF Act, which calls for criminal action against the corporation’s management,” the MPs said in a written letter.Later speaking to the media, Nizamabad MP Aravind said, “The Union transport minister assured that he would call State transport minister, the transport department officials and TSRTC MD to Delhi.” “The Union minister tried to call Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for good 45 minutes but he was not available,” Nizamabad MP added.