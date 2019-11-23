Home States Telangana

BJP MPs from Telangana urge Centre to intervene in TSRTC issue

The MPs said that the TSRTC management is not responding to the notice from Telangana Region EPFO against the pending dues of Rs 80 crore for the month of August.

Published: 23rd November 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy speak with Union Minister of State for Labour Santhosh Kumar Gangawar in Delhi

BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy speak with Union Minister of State for Labour Santhosh Kumar Gangawar in Delhi (Photo| Twitter/ @bandisanjay_bjp)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP MPs from Telangana met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of State for Labour Santhosh Kumar Gangawar in Delhi on Friday and sought their intervention in the ongoing TSRTC employees strike issue. MPs Bandi Sanjay, Soyam Bapu Rao and D Aravind raised the remittance of Provident Fund issue with Union Labour Minister Santhosh Kumar Gangawar.

The MPs said that the TSRTC management is not responding to the notice from Telangana Region Employees Provident Fund Organisation against the pending dues of Rs 80 crore for the month of August.
“As the State government is adamantly sitting tight not to invite the employees’ unions for negotiations, the demands of TSRTC employees remained unsolved.

The demand from EPO calling for clearing the EPF dues is an offence under the EPF Act, which calls for criminal action against the corporation’s management,” the MPs said in a written letter.Later speaking to the media, Nizamabad MP Aravind said, “The Union transport minister assured that he would call State transport minister, the transport department officials and TSRTC MD to Delhi.” “The Union minister tried to call Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for good 45 minutes but he was not available,” Nizamabad MP added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC strike Telangana bus strike Telangana RTC stir Nitin Gadkari Santhosh Kumar Gangawar Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar D Aravind
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp