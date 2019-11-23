Home States Telangana

Democracy is in dire straits in Telangana, says Congress

AICC secretary Sampath Kumar said that the welfare schemes are not being implemented properly while the agriculture sector too is in bad shape.

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sampath Kumar said that democracy is in dire straits in the State due to the “dictatorial” attitude of Chief Minister K Chadrasekhar Rao. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, Sampath Kumar said that the welfare schemes are not being implemented properly while the agriculture sector too is in bad shape.

“The Rythu Bandhu scheme is not being implemented properly. There is no farmers insurance and no loan waiver as promised. The agriculture sector is badly affected because of the State government policies,” the former Alampur MLA said.

‘Inhumane attitude’

While criticising the ministers for not responding openly to the TSRTC employees’ strike, he said: “The chief minister’s attitude towards the striking TSRTC employees is dictatorial, unjust and inhumane. The farmers, employees, students and unemployed youth feel aggrieved due to the policies adopted by the TRS government,” he said.

“The ministers are taking part in joy events while there is turbulence all around. Where is KT Rama Rao, who would often take to Twitter? Does he only respond if someone tweets? and Where is Harish Rao, the former honorary president of Telangana Mazdoor Union? Why are they not speaking up on the TSRTC issue?” he queried.

Centre did nothing to resolve TSRTC issue: Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Despite having 30 per cent stake in the TSRTC, the BJP-led Central government has done nothing to resolve the transport corporation employees’ strike issue, said Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar.

He slammed the State BJP leaders, alleging that they haven’t done anything except giving “lip service” to the striking TSRTC employees. “The BJP MPs called on the Union ministers after the 49-day strike ended. They have met the Union ministers earlier too, but only to discuss their personal issues,” he  alleged. Taking potshots at KCR, he said, “You have money to buy luxury vehicles for the police dept and at the same time you, with mala fide intentions, neglected the TSRTC”

