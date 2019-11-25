Basaveshwara’s teachings worth following: Finance Minister Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao took part in the 40th Basava Tatva Anubhava Mantapa Utsav in Basavakalyan, Karnataka on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the teachings of Swami Basaveshwara are worth following for everyone.

“When the devotees of Swami Basaveshwara made a representation, requesting for the statue of Swami Basaveshwara statue to be erected on Tank Bund (Hyderabad), Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued a GO in hours, facilitating setting up of the statue within a month. The State government officially conducted Swami Basaveshwara birth celebrations,” the minister said.

He promised to represent to the chief minister their request for inclusion of the life history of Swami Basaveshwara in textbooks.

He also promised to take up the issue of Rs 10 crore sanction for the construction of Basaveshwara atrium in Hyderabad and the construction of Basaveshwara community hall in Sangareddy.