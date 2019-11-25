Godavari Harathi performed with religious gaiety

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The Godavari Maha Harathi was performed with religious fervour on the banks of the river at Dharmapuri on Sunday night.

Seer Chinnajeeyar Swamy from the Jeeyar Educational Trust was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the seer reiterated the importance of protecting the nature and the ill-effects of plastic-use. “We are performing pujas in the river, but we are unable to purify them,” he said.

The Godavari Maha Harathi founder-president and BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that the Harathi was being successfully organised for the last eight years in Telangana.

In the coming days, a Godavari purification programme will be taken up in Dharmauri soon, the BJP leader added.