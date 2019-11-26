Home States Telangana

At 47.4 per cent, C-section rate alarmingly high in Telangana

The State has witnessed 47.4% C-section childbirths out of the total number of institutionalized (both private and government hospitals) childbirths.

baby

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana continues to top the list of the highest number of C-section deliveries in the country for the financial year 2019-2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The only silver lining is that the percentage of C-sections has been reducing over the years, albeit at a snail’s pace from 57% in 2016-17 to 47.4% in 2019-20. 

According to the data published by the MOHFW, 66,162 C-section deliveries took place in public medical institutions and 76, 779 in private medical institutions.

However, the State has performed well in terms of postpartum maternal and childcare as it has recorded the second-highest number of live births out of the total number of deliveries, at 101.7%. 

The State also witnessed a dip in-home deliveries from 516 in 2018-19 to 308 in 2019-20.

However, the report also reveals that women who opt for Medical Termination of Pregnancy at public medical institutions are as low as 64% of the total number of MTPs done in the state; and an even lesser percentage of women opt for MTPs beyond 12 weeks.

