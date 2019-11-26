DEO inspects Zilla Parishad school after report of snake threat

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after Express reported on the threat of snakes in Nittur Zilla Parishad High School, the District Educational Officer B Janardhan Reddy, on the direction of higher-ups in the Education Department, visited the school on Monday.

Inspecting the school’s premises, he inquired about the threat posed by snakes.

The school’s headmaster told the DEO that snakes are often spotted on the school premises and that both students and teachers were scared to attend classes.

The headmaster also spoke to the DEO about a representation made seeking a compound wall for the school.

Responding to the school authorities’ pleas, the DEO said that the Education Department officials would do the needful to curb the snake menace.

The DEO also took note of an agricultural well near the school and urged village sarpanch A Kavitha to build a fence around the well.

Coincidentally, ahead of the DEO’s visit to the ZP High School, Russell’s Viper (locally known as Rakta Pinjara) was spotted on the premises of the school.