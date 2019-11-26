Home States Telangana

DEO inspects Zilla Parishad school after report of snake threat

The headmaster also spoke to the DEO about a representation made seeking a compound wall for the school.

Published: 26th November 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after Express reported on the threat of snakes in Nittur Zilla Parishad High School, the District Educational Officer B Janardhan Reddy, on the direction of higher-ups in the Education Department, visited the school on Monday.

Inspecting the school’s premises, he inquired about the threat posed by snakes.

The school’s headmaster told the DEO that snakes are often spotted on the school premises and that both students and teachers were scared to attend classes. 

The headmaster also spoke to the DEO about a representation made seeking a compound wall for the school.

Responding to the school authorities’ pleas, the DEO said that the Education Department officials would do the needful to curb the snake menace.

The DEO also took note of an agricultural well near the school and urged village sarpanch A Kavitha to build a fence around the well.

Coincidentally, ahead of the DEO’s visit to the ZP High School, Russell’s Viper (locally known as Rakta Pinjara) was spotted on the premises of the school.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Activist Bindu Ammini arguing with AHP national secretary Pratheesh Viswanath and BJP leader CG Rajagopal at Kochi Police Commissioner office on Tuesday morning. (Photo | EPS)
Bindu Ammini attacked with pepper spray on way to Sabarimala with Trupti Desai
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp