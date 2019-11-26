Heavy police arrangements across Telangana bus depots as protesting TSRTC employees report back to duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad woke up to a heavily guarded scene as all 97 depots in the state were under police vigil.

This happened as the TSRTC Joint Action Committee had earlier announced that their 52 days long strike would come to an end and all 50,000 employees will report back to duty.

However, two hours into this announcement by JAC, the MD of TSRTC issued a statement stating that none of the employees can be taken back on their whim.

Despite that, the employees reported to work early on in the morning at 6 am when the first shift begins.

They were frisked and checked for their ID and if found to be a permanent staff, were turned away.

Some of the staff who resisted were also detained by the police creating a panic like situation early morning.

On Monday night itself, several employees had messaged their depot managers about their willingness to report to work along with their duty numbers.

The bus services for the day began a little late owing to the police bandobast and checks on the temporary drivers.

At some places, they were made to get verification from the depot managers about their authenticity as temporary drivers.