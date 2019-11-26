New Somasila-Srisailam tour packages launched

Home States Telangana

The third package is a one-way trip from Somasila to Srisailam, with the ticket priced at `900 for adults and `720 for children.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud releasing the brochure for the Somasila-Singotam tour package at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on Monday

Days after the launch of the ferry and boat services in Somasila and Singotam, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud launched three new package tours on Monday, catering to nature lovers and those interested in temple tourism. 

The two-day Hyderabad-Somasila-Srisailam-Hyderabad road cum river cruise package will be priced at Rs 2,900 for adults and Rs 2,320 for children.

The second package, from Somasila to Srisailam and back to Somasila by ferry, will cost around Rs 2,100 for adults and Rs 1,680 for children. 

The third package is a one-way trip from Somasila to Srisailam, with the ticket priced at Rs 900 for adults and `720 for children. The eight-hour-long cruise will present a wonderful experience to tourists, with the boat passing through some very scenic areas. 

Speaking on the occasion, Goud said, “This cruise will be a memorable experience as the tourists will get to see the beautiful forest landscape on one side and the never-ending Krishna river on their other side.

The packages are designed in such a manner that those who want a weekend gateway, especially people working in the IT sector, can avail it.”

The fare includes lunch on the cruise and non-AC accommodation at Srisailam. 

The tourist spots covered under the package are - Somasila (Nagarkurnool district), Srisailam temple, Saakshi Ganapathi temple, Srisailam dam site, Pathalaganga and Farhabad.

The focus of the new packages is to bring out the potential of temple tourism in the State.

