Facebook, T-Hub empower 10 AI-driven Indian startups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Facebook and T-Hub on Tuesday concluded the second edition of their India Innovation Accelerator programme, which the saw the graduation of 10 startups from across the country providing solutions in blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Three startups have been shortlisted for a month of exposure in market strategies which would help in increasing funnel conversion rates, adopting a sales model, and building the company.

Among the three, ftcash and Innerhour are based off Mumbai and Marut Drones from Hyderabad.

The four-month accelerator programme supported a cohort of startups focused on building technology to solve complex social problems in the domains of women empowerment, agriculture, healthcare, education, climate change and so on.

Start-ups accepted into the programme received four months of training and guidance from Facebook via interventions, specifically designed to support product development and growth in the field of artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, the start-ups got access to T-Hub’s ecosystem of mentors, corporates and industry network.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said, “We are thrilled to play a key role in India’s start-up ecosystem, being a catalyst for future growth and using the potential of emerging technologies like AI to solve the major problems India is facing today.

We are committed to supporting start-ups and are focused on creating programs like India Innovation Accelerator, with partners across the tech community, to fuel startups and to build the businesses of tomorrow.”