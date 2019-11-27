It’s Eamcet this year for engineering admission: TSCHE chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) since 2017, has been toying with the idea of having a common single National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), for admission into engineering courses also.

The plan has been temporarily put in abeyance owing to opposition from some States. However, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that it would be Eamcet only for the next academic year (1920-21).

“For now NEET exam is only for admission into medical courses. The proposal for engineering courses is not mandated for the State yet,” T Papi Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education said here on Tuesday.

“For the ensuing year, it would be Eamcet only in Telangana for admission into engineering courses,” he asserted.

“If AICTE insists, TSCHE will have to follow their directions. But not this year and JNTU-Hyderabad would conduct Eamcet,” an official from TSCHE said. According to officials, schedules for common entrance tests, including Eamcet would be released soon.