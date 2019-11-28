Don’t demand share of Shaadi Mubarak: Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi
In a strict warning, AIMIMChandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi asked party workers to not ask for a share of Shaadi Mubarak cheques.
Published: 28th November 2019 10:08 AM | Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:08 AM | A+A A-
Owaisi, who was distributing 700 Shaadi Mubarak cheques, said, “If anyone of my workers are asking for your Shaadi Mubarak money, give them a tight slap.”
He also apologised for the late distribution of the cheques and said, “We were late because I was not well. There won’t be any delay in the future.”