Don’t demand share of Shaadi Mubarak: Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strict warning, AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi asked party workers to not ask for a share of Shaadi Mubarak cheques.

Owaisi, who was distributing 700 Shaadi Mubarak cheques, said, “If anyone of my workers are asking for your Shaadi Mubarak money, give them a tight slap.”

He also apologised for the late distribution of the cheques and said, “We were late because I was not well. There won’t be any delay in the future.”