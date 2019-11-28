Home States Telangana

Employees of RTC are welcome to join duty tomorrow: Telangana Chief Minister KCR

CM invites employees to report for duty today, warns them against resorting to ‘misadventure’ in future; no plans to allow private operators on 5,100 routes.

Published: 28th November 2019 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday invited the RTC staff to return to work from Friday. Though this may have come as music to the ears of the 49,000 employees, it meant commuters would have to spend more to travel by bus from Monday.

The state Cabinet, which met earlier on Thursday, approved a proposal to permit the RTC management to raise the tariff by 20 paise per km, which would net revenue of Rs 752 crore annually for the beleaguered corporation. To keep the TSRTC up and running, the chief minister said a sum of Rs 100 crore was being released immediately.

ALSO READ | ‘Why treat us like Naxals?': Telangana RTC employees

Briefing the media about the Cabinet’s decisions at his official residence of Pragati Bhavan, the CM said: “The unions have  misled the employees.”

He then warned the staff, saying, “If you resort to any misadventure again, you will lose everything.”

He added that as of now, there are no plans to allow private operators on 5,100 routes. Rao said that as per Section 22 (1A) and (1B) of the Labour Act, the strike was illegal. “If we refer the matter to the labour court, the employees will suffer.”

Hinting that the RTC would be run without unions, he said, “Two employees from each depot will form the workers’ welfare council. A senior minister will be put in charge to address their grievances if any.”

Referring to the repeated claim that the Centre had a 33 per cent stake in the RTC, the CM said: “As per their share, the Centre has to give Rs 22,000 crore to the RTC. We are going to serve a notice on the Centre regarding this. I want to know whether the BJP leaders who are speaking against privatisation in the state will be able to bring Rs 500 crore for the RTC from the Centre.”

He said the four BJP MPs voted in favour of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill and the same parliamentarians were speaking against privatisation of the RTC in Telangana.

He recalled the days when he was transport minister in the TDP regime in the combined AP and said the RTC was at a Rs 13.80 crore loss then.

“But the RTC made a Rs 14.5 crore profit in no time. At that time, Rama Rao, a Union leader, had called for a strike. When I had why he wanted a strike, he said that he was calling for a strike so that the unions would flourish.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTC TSRTC K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko leads a protest against Indian government over inviting Sri Lankan President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Vaiko detained for staging protest aganist President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's India visit
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp