Troops returning from Jammu and Kashmir will fight Maoists along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

The Centre wants to utilise the forces to check the growing problem of Maoist activity, which is noticed across the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border from time to time.

As many as seven new security camps will be set up in Sukma and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Since the abrogation of Article 370, the Union government has withdrawn some forces from Jammu and Kashmir, and is planning to redeploy some of them to combat Maoists along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and the Andhra-Odisha border.

According to sources, the Centre wants to utilise the forces to check the growing problem of Maoist activity, which is noticed across the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border from time to time.

The forces that are being withdrawn are equipped with modern and sophisticated weapons, and since they have been combating rioters and terror suspects across the international border, it is believed that they would have no trouble in dealing with the Maoists.

Sources in the intelligence department said that as many as seven new security camps will be set up in Sukma and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh. Just a few days ago, one such camp was set up at Potali village.

More troops will soon arrive in Chhattisgarh, a police officer said on condition of anonymity. According to another officer, troops from the BSF, ITBP, CRPF, COBRA and CISF are presently stationed in Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh.

Maoists have been active in seven districts of the state — Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kankere, Bijapur, Kondagam and Jagadalpur.

