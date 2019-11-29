Home States Telangana

Another woman charred to death in Hyderabad close to where the vet was murdered

The body was identified by four youngsters who were shooting some footage for their project.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after police found the burnt body of a veterinarian in Shadnagar area of Hyderabad, a charred body of another woman was discovered at Siddulagutta under Shamshabad police limits on Friday.

Police suspect that the woman was murdered by miscreants and burnt her body by pouring either petrol or kerosene. The incident took place near a place of worship in the Shamshabad area. 

The Shamshabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S Ashok Kumar Goud said that four youngsters, who were shooting scenes for their project, noticed that thick smoke near a bush with the smell of burning carcass.

"The four youngsters noticed some clothes in a bush and tried to put off the flames by using them. As they could not do it, they dialled 108 to check if the victim was still alive. They also called the police," the ACP said.

The police rushed to the spot and found the half-burnt body of an unknown woman. "The woman, aged between 35 and 40 years, was allegedly brought to the place by the miscreants before they murdered her. Later, the miscreants burnt her by pouring unknown explosive material," police said.

It is reported that some devotees, who took deeksha, were staying at the place of worship as part of the ritual. However, no one noticed the incident.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad veterniary doctor case - Accused forced victim to drink alcohol before raping her

"We have registered a case of suspicious death following the preliminary details. Based on PME reports and other substantial evidence, we will alter Sections of the IPC applied in the case," police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the incident took place around 8 pm on Friday. The police have formed teams for collecting clues and take the investigation forward.

The police are also verifying the CCTV footage collected from the locality. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Osmania General Hospital for the postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad veterinary doctor Hyderabad Rape Case veterinary rape case Vet murder case Hyderabad doctor murder
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp