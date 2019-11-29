Another woman charred to death in Hyderabad close to where the vet was murdered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after police found the burnt body of a veterinarian in Shadnagar area of Hyderabad, a charred body of another woman was discovered at Siddulagutta under Shamshabad police limits on Friday.

Police suspect that the woman was murdered by miscreants and burnt her body by pouring either petrol or kerosene. The incident took place near a place of worship in the Shamshabad area.

The Shamshabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S Ashok Kumar Goud said that four youngsters, who were shooting scenes for their project, noticed that thick smoke near a bush with the smell of burning carcass.

"The four youngsters noticed some clothes in a bush and tried to put off the flames by using them. As they could not do it, they dialled 108 to check if the victim was still alive. They also called the police," the ACP said.

The police rushed to the spot and found the half-burnt body of an unknown woman. "The woman, aged between 35 and 40 years, was allegedly brought to the place by the miscreants before they murdered her. Later, the miscreants burnt her by pouring unknown explosive material," police said.

It is reported that some devotees, who took deeksha, were staying at the place of worship as part of the ritual. However, no one noticed the incident.

"We have registered a case of suspicious death following the preliminary details. Based on PME reports and other substantial evidence, we will alter Sections of the IPC applied in the case," police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the incident took place around 8 pm on Friday. The police have formed teams for collecting clues and take the investigation forward.

The police are also verifying the CCTV footage collected from the locality. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Osmania General Hospital for the postmortem.