Asaduddin Owaisi calls Sadhvi Pragya an ‘enemy’ of Gandhi

However, she claimed that the remark was aimed at revolutionary leader Udham Singh, not Godse.

29th November 2019

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the BJP MP Pragya Thakur and called her an “enemy of Mahatma Gandhi and a supporter of his killers” over her recent controversial comments in the Parliament on Nathuram Godse where she hailed him as a patriot (deshbhakt). 

Owaisi also gave a notice to the LS Speaker Om Birla on Pragya Thakur’s remark. “It is not the first time she said something like that. It shows she’s an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers. I have given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let’s see what happens,” he said while speaking to mediapersons.

Owaisi also tweeted about the same and said, “I have given a Notice of Question of Privilege under 223 and 224 Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Lok Sabha in relation to the incident where MP from Bhopal interrupted MP A Raja’s speech by calling Nathuram Godse a patriot (deshbhakt) Will @PMOIndia take action or another Notice (sic)?”

Pragya Thakur had triggered quite an uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Amendment ) Bill with a remark praising Godse.

Comments

