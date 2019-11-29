Asaduddin Owaisi calls Sadhvi Pragya an ‘enemy’ of Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the BJP MP Pragya Thakur and called her an “enemy of Mahatma Gandhi and a supporter of his killers” over her recent controversial comments in the Parliament on Nathuram Godse where she hailed him as a patriot (deshbhakt).

Owaisi also gave a notice to the LS Speaker Om Birla on Pragya Thakur’s remark. “It is not the first time she said something like that. It shows she’s an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers. I have given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let’s see what happens,” he said while speaking to mediapersons.

Owaisi also tweeted about the same and said, “I have given a Notice of Question of Privilege under 223 and 224 Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Lok Sabha in relation to the incident where MP from Bhopal interrupted MP A Raja’s speech by calling Nathuram Godse a patriot (deshbhakt) Will @PMOIndia take action or another Notice (sic)?”

Pragya Thakur had triggered quite an uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Amendment ) Bill with a remark praising Godse.

However, she claimed that the remark was aimed at revolutionary leader Udham Singh, not Godse.