South Central Railway launches parcel packing service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced a first-of-its-kind customer-friendly service with Parcel Packing and Allied Services at the doorstep of the customers who want to transport their belongings.

Earlier, there had been no official packing service and prescribed rates at parcel handling stations. Customers used to hire the services of private individuals and pay parcel charges depending upon the demand at the parcel office area.

The South Central Railway has come up with the initiative of having one single authorised agency for streamlining and providing standardised service to the customers.

Accordingly, these services have been introduced at Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway Stations to facilitate the customers.

At both these stations, an agency has been fixed with an earmarked space of 150 square feet.

The agency will provide manpower and packing material to meet the requirements of customers at these two parcel offices. Other services include the facility for packing of other luggage parcels and door-to-door pick-up and drop facility.

The main advantages of this contract include, no overcharging, more professional and customer-friendly interface, door to door delivery will give a lot of convenience to the customer.