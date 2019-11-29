TDP youth workers join saffron party
A number of TDP youth wing members from Patancheru Assembly constituency joined the BJP in the presence of saffron party’s State unit chief K Laxman here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Laxman accused CM K Chandrashekar Rao of not properly implementing the welfare programmes, including Rythu Bandhu, farmers loan waiver and double bedroom house schemes.