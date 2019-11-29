Workers worried as Sirpur Paper Mill production halted

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though the Sirpur Paper Mill (SPM) production had been halted from August this year in the name of modernisation of machinery, the management has not made any statement about when the production will begin, leaving the mill workers worried about their future.

The Sirpur Paper Mill was revived by JK Paper Limited, following a slew of incentives announced by the TRS government.

The mill started production from August 2018, giving much hope to the residents of Kaghaznagar town.

But their hopes quickly vanished after the production halted from August this year.

Stating that the company stopped production to modernise the machines, Congress Kaghaznagar constituency in charge P Harish Babu demanded the government to release a white paper on the subsidies being provided to the paper mill by the government, number of locals appointed etc.

However, the company says after modernisation of all the 8 machines the production would go up to 350 tonnes from the present 300 tonnes.