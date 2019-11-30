TSRTC crisis: ‘Friends of people’ back at the wheel of ‘progress’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Staying true to its slogan, “Chariot of progress, friend of the people”, the wheels of 10,400 buses of TSRTC were infused with greater vigour as 50,000 striking employees resumed their duties on Friday. Majority of these buses hit the streets, bringing back the network of connectivity through cities and villages which had been crippled for the last 55 days.

Right from 6 am, the TSRTC employees turned up at their respective depots to rejoin duties. At several depots, emotional scenes were witnessed as drivers broke coconuts and applied red vermillion on the buses, before resuming their duties. Some even performed the ‘palabhishekam’ or pouring of milk on the photos of the CM, expressing their gratitude.

The conductors and depot staff, meanwhile, restored the digital ticketing facilities to ensure passengers are not fleeced anymore. At several places, the RTC drivers and conductors were seen thanking the public for their support during the strike period.