Telangana panel to submit report on paddy procurement policy

HYDERABAD: The Ministers’ Committee will soon submit a report to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao enabling the government to prepare policy on the paddy and other agriculture produces procurement and disposal. As decided by the State Cabinet, three ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Agriculture), Gangula Kamalakar (Civil Supplies) and E Rajender (Health) held a preliminary meeting with officials on the proposed paddy procurement policy.

The ministers felt that after the construction of irrigation projects, the production of agriculture produce increased in the State. Thus, the agriculture produce of the State could be sold in other states too with the Telangana Brand. “The Telangana Brand should be popularised across the globe,” the meeting of the ministers felt.

The meeting noted that all the godowns in the State should come under one umbrella. The crop pattern too should be in accordance with the needs of the people. For this, a village-wise crop plan would be prepared in future. The ministers also saw the need to explore new trends for selling the agriculture produce not just in the State but outside as well.