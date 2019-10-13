Home States Telangana

Come back to Telangana, join our workforce: KCR urges Gulf migrants

The CM said that many people from Telangana had migrated to Gulf countries to earn enough money so they can look after their families.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon be touring the Gulf countries, in order to urge Telanganites there to come back to their native State and make a living here. Rao said that those returning from the Gulf would be trained at the National Academy of Construction (NAC).

“The situation in Telangana is not what it used to be in the past. There are ample opportunities now in Hyderabad. Several construction projects are coming up there. However, since the required workforce is not available here, workers are being employed from other States,” Rao said.

“Once Telanganites return from the Gulf, they will be trained at the NAC, and the government will provide employment to them,” he stated, adding that the government would talk to builders and realtors regarding the employment of Gulf-returnees in the local construction sector.

The CM said that many people from Telangana had migrated to Gulf countries to earn enough money so they can look after their families. “But they are facing a lot of hardships there. Now that there are ample opportunities back home, they should return,” he said.

He further announced that he was going to the Gulf to personally explain this to the Telanganites there. 

A delegation will visit Kerala to study its NRI policy. The Department of Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs had recently started efforts to streamline the rehabilitation and reintegration of Gulf-returnees into the society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana National Academy of Construction Gulf
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp