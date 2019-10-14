Home States Telangana

KCR may address public in Huzurnagar on October 18

TRS leaders, according to sources, are however wary of having CM in the constituency in view of ongoing RTC strike TRS leaders, according to sources, are however wary of having CM in the constituency

Published: 14th October 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: With the Huzurnagar byelection just round the corner, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to address a public meeting in the Assembly constituency on October 18. However, his visit has not been confirmed by the pink party. 

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll campaigning is permitted only till October 19 and that means the political parties have just about a week to put on a good show, to convince the voters to support their respective candidates. 

The mainstream parties, including the TRS, BJP, Congress and TDP, have planned public meetings and roadshows with top leaders as well as the celebrities across the constituency. 

According to sources, the TRS leaders in the constituency are in talks with party’s working president KT Rama Rao to invite CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for a public meeting in the constituency. 

TRS leaders wary

Some of the TRS leaders, however, are wary of having Chandrasekhar Rao address the public meeting in Huzurnagar in view of the ongoing TSRTC strike. With an RTC employee in Khammam having committed suicide and another from Warangal having attempted suicide, KCR’s meeting would most likely draw flak from all quarters, according to sources in the party. There are also possibilities of violence breaking out during the meeting, they said.

The RTC strike has also become a ‘weapon’ for other political parties, especially the Congress and the BJP, in weakening TRS in the byelection.  

Cong meetings

The Congress party, meanwhile, has arranged public meetings and roadshows with party leaders Revanth Reddy and Vijayashanthi on October 17 and 18 in various parts of the constituency. Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will campaign for the BJP’s candidate on October 16 or the 17 in Huzurnagar. TDP MLA and movie star N Balakrishna is also scheduled to take part in a roadshow this week.

CPI to decide on support to trs tomorrow
Adilabad: Before the TSRTC employees launched their strike, the CPI has decided to support the ruling TRS party’s candidate in the upcoming byelection for the Huzurnagar Assembly seat. However, the government’s decision to terminate the services of all the striking RTC employees has completely changed the scenario, forcing the CPI to reconsider their decision to support the TRS. The CPI, according to its State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, will hold a meeting in Hyderabad on Monday to discuss the RTC strike issue and also decide whether to support the TRS or not in the bypoll.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huzurnagar byelection TRS TRS supremo CM KCR Election Commission of India Congress TDP TRS leaders TSRTC strike
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp