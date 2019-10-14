Home States Telangana

Osmania University students bring back memories of Telangana movement with vanta varpu protest

As many as 200 students along with handful of RTC JAC leaders began the preparations by morning 11 am, when food was prepared.

Published: 14th October 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Osmania University particiapte in a vanta varpu protest in support of the agitating TSRTC employees, in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a throwback to the Telangana movement days, TSRTC employees and others staged vanta varpu protests across the state, cooking food on the streets and eating a community lunch to protest the government’s refusal to concede their principal demand for a merger of the TSRTC with the government.

Meanwhile, students of Osmania University also held a vanta varpu on the Arts College road of OU campus to support the cause of TSRTC’s striking employees. The students gathered early on Sunday and cooked food for all in large vessels and blocked the roads for thoroughfare. As many as 200 students along with handful of RTC JAC leaders began the preparations by morning 11 am, when food was prepared.

TAGS
Telangana movement TSRTC employees vanta varpu protests TSRTC Arts College road RTC JAC
