Panchayat Raj Minister Dayakar Rao blames Congress, BJP for TSRTC worker’s death

HYDERABAD: Blaming the Congress and the BJP for the death of Khammam RTC driver Srinivas Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao accused both the parties of provoking striking RTC workers to commit suicide.

“It is not the government which is responsible for the suicide attempts being made by the RTC workers, but the opposition parties on whose provocation they are taking extreme steps,” the minister said.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Dayakar Rao alleged that the BJP and the Congress for their political gains are provoking the RTC workers. “The RTC workers went on strike at the behest of both the parties. These two parties are destroying the corporation,” he alleged. He claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is making efforts to save the RTC and turn it into a profit-making corporation.

“KCR has the capacity to revive RTC. I am very confident that he will soon turn it into a profit-making organisation,” Dayakar stated.

Dayakar Rao alleged that the opposition parties are trying to defame Chandrasekhar Rao by projecting him as anti-workers. “They will fail in their efforts as people are with KCR. During Assembly polls too, the opposition parties spread lies about KCR, but people did not believe them and voted for him. This time too people will extend their support to him,” he said.

He claimed that Chandrasekhar Rao never told that he would be privatising the RTC, and that the BJP and the Congress spread rumours about privatisation of RTC to mislead the employees.

He said no BJP-ruled State has merged RTC into the government and the local leaders of the saffron party are asking the TRS government to do so.