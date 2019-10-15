KCR to campaign in Huzurnagar on October 17

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will campaign in Huzurnagar on October 17. TRS election in-charge Palla Rajeshwar Reddy announced this at a press conference in Huzurnagar on Monday.

According to Reddy, the chief minister will address the election meeting at 2 pm on October 17. He said that all arrangements for the meeting are in place. The bypoll for the Huzurnagar Assembly seat is scheduled for October 21.

Speaking to reporters, along with TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao, he said that the people of the segment wanted development and they would vote for the TRS candidate.

The welfare and the developmental programmes taken up by the TRS would ensure party’s victory in the bypoll, he said, adding that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been terrorising the voters in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy supervised the arrangements for the chief minister’s meeting. Sounding confident of TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy’s victory, Jagadish Reddy said: “A vote for Congress candidate N Padmavathi Reddy would benefit only Uttam Kumar Reddy’s family.

Uttam Kumar neglected the segment, when he was the minister. The pending problems of the segment would solved if the TRS candidate is elected in the bypoll.”