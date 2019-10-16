Congress complains to Election Commission against Home Minister Mahmood Ali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during his visit to Chilkur area in the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency to campaign for TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy on Tuesday.

AICC secretary and former MLA SA Sampath Kumar, in his complaint submitted to Central Election Observer Sachindra Prasad Singh, alleged that the home minister’s convoy consisted of over 50 four-wheelers against the permissible limit.

He also stated that the vehicles in the convoy were not checked by the security personnel as required under the EC norms. He stated that the home minister held a meeting with the Muslim community and tried to influence them in the name of religion, which is against the norms of the Election Commission (EC).