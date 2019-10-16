CREDAI to conduct 2-day property show in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) will be conducting a property show at Nandana Gardens in Nakkalagutta, Hanmakonda from October 19 to 20. CREDAI Warangal chapter secretary E Prem Sagar on Tuesday said that the two-day property show will bring together realtors, building material manufacturers, consultants and financial institutions from across the district to exhibit the advances in the real estate sectors under a single umbrella.

“The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) have a master plan to develop the city with a focus on the needs which will benefit people for the next 50 years,” CREDAI secretary Prem Sagar further added.