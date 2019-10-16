Telangana Congress chief Uttam Reddy asks Huzurnagar voters not to fall prey to false promises of TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning the people of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency against falling prey to the false promises being made by the ruling TRS party leaders, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that “the pink party leaders would vanish after securing people’s votes and so supporting their candidate would not be in the interest of the people”.

“When they (TRS leaders) could not develop their own constituencies, how can you expect them to develop Huzurnagar? They are here only to cheat the people and get their votes. My humble request to the people is not to fall prey to their false promises,” he said.

Addressing a series of meetings in Mellacheruvu, Nallabandagudem and other places on Tuesday, Uttam stated that TRS MLAs are not in a position to tour their own constituencies as they failed to undertake development works in the last five years. “Don’t trust them. None of them was able to bring any development to their own constituencies. Many TRS MLAs have gone on record in the Assembly complaining about the lack of development in their areas,” he said.

Claiming that as an MLA of Huzurnagar since 2009 he ensured immense development in the constituency by executing projects and schemes worth more than Rs 3,000 crore, he said that his wife and Congress candidate Padmavathi Reddy too has been working for the development of Huzurnagar for a long time.

Appeal to RTC workers

Uttam appealed to the striking RTC workers not to get disheartened and assured that Cong would continue its fight until the justice is served