Telangana special police constable shoots self at CM's farmhouse

HYDERABAD: A Telangana Special Police constable Venkateswarlu reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at the Chief Minister's farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police sources, the 40-year-old constable, who hailed from Chada village in Valigunda Mandal in Ydadari-Bhuvanagiri district, resorted to the extreme step unable to bear "harassment" by his superior officers.

He was head-guard at the south gate of the Chief Minister's farmhouse. An investigation is on. The police sources, however, said at the time of the commission of suicide, he was in an inebriated condition.

A few days back, he was sent to his native place when he reported to his superiors his personal problems. After staying at his village for two days, he reported for duty on September 29 at Battalion Head Quarters. He was on duty at CM's farmhouse at Erravalli since October 1.

In his service, he received 13 censures and was once under suspension between June 16, 2005, and December 3, 2006, for "abusing and harassing" a woman.

He is survived by wife Shobha and two children.