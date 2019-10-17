Elderly man’s body eaten by pigs after death

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: In a horrific incident, an 80-year-old man’s body was found eaten by pigs in Nandi Vaddeman village on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Chinthigari Kondaiah.

According to the Bijinapally sub-inspector, Kondaiah had been ill for past few months and was living in subhuman conditions. His son, who works in the electricity department, had allegedly forced him to stay in a shed outside their house, with no doors.

On Wednesday, neighbours found Kondaiah lying lifeless in his room, while a few pigs stood over him feeding on his body. Pigs had torn away parts of his head and arms, and were later seen roaming around with his flesh.