Spices Board of India to push for turmeric minimum support price from Telangana government

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The task force committee of the Spices Board of India, a flagship organisation for the development of Indian spices under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is likely to recommend the Telangana government to announce minimum support price (MSP) for turmeric crop. In this regard, task force committee convened a meeting in Nizamabad on Wednesday which discussed issues faced by turmeric farmers.

The meeting was attended by 10 State-level officials of the board, scientists, farmers and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. The meeting also discussed the technical aspects of the issues faced in cultivating turmeric and various marketing facilities. It was a closed-door meeting and the board officials did not disclose the details.

However, according to D Arvind, the meeting decided to recommend their suggestions to the government to resolve the issues faced by the turmeric farmers. The meeting recommended that since turmeric is a crop and not a spice, it should be included among the essential commodities and the issues related to it should be dealt by a separate agency. The meeting also adopted a resolution to ensure MSP for turmeric crops, by taking the cost of cultivation into consideration.