Telangana finance & planning department ink pact with Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Finance and Planning departments of Telangana government on Wednesday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) for “improving socio-economic outcomes and quality of public expenditure” in the State.

The MoU was signed by K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Finance Secretary and Principal Secretary (FAC), Planning Department and Karthik Muralidharan, Founder and Scientific Director of CEGIS, a State government release said.

The partnership is aimed at improving socio-economic outcomes and quality of public expenditure in Telangana by adopting a four-pronged approach, it said.