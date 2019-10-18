 Former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash arrested for yet another case of cheating

Home States Telangana

He was earlier arrested by the Banjara hills police of Hyderabad and lodged at Chanchalguda prison. 

Published: 18th October 2019 05:19 AM

TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash

Former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former CEO of TV9 V Ravi Prakash was taken into custody by the Cyberabad police in connection with a fresh cheating case registered against him with the cybercrime wing of Cyberabad. He was earlier arrested by the Banjara Hills police of Hyderabad and lodged at Chanchalguda prison. 

The Cyberabad police took him into custody on a PT warrant and produced him before the  IX additional Metropolitan Magistrate court in Miyapur. He was remanded to judicial custody till October 30.
Cybercrime police had registered a case in May on a complaint from iVision Media India Pvt Ltd, owned by iLabs Group. 

They stated that their office has received a courier from an advocate, which had documents related to a case pending at the National Companies Law Tribunal. While verifying the documents, they found confidential information in the form of a mail.

They alleged that the confidential documents of their company had been sent to an outsider through email. The mail was sent by one Natraj, who claimed to be an employee of the firm. But as there was no employee with that name working with them, iLabs group approached police, stating their information was being stolen and same was being shared using fake email ids.

A case was registered and on inquiry, it was found that the mail was sent from the IP address which was being accessed by Ravi Prakash. 

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Ravi Prakash in connection with the `18 crore amount transfer case that was registered by the Banjara Hills police. The court asked the former TV9 CEO to deposit Rs 1 lakh worth security and asked him not to leave the city without intimation to the court. 

A few days ago, the Banjara Hills police have registered cases against Ravi Prakash and others for allegedly transferring Rs 18 crore funds from the accounts of TV9 new management Alanda Media and Entertainments without consent of the board of directors.

